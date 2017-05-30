× Critical missing: Milwaukee police search for 57-year-old woman with dementia

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a critical missing 57-year-old woman.

Betty Rosario-Ramos was last seen near 25th and Vine on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29th around 3:45 p.m.

She suffers from dementia.

Rosario-Ramos is described as standing 5’03” and weighing 160 pounds with thinning black hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a white knit hat, black and gray shoes, a green jacket with a black and white pattern, and a pink shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.