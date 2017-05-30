Deputy, another driver hurt when squad, vehicle collided at 164 and East Ave. in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy and another driver were hurt when the deputy’s vehicle and another vehicle collided Tuesday, May 30th in Waukesha.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 164 and East Avenue.

Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said the crash remains under investigation, but initial reports indicate the deputy’s vehicle collided with the other vehicle as the deputy was responding to a call.

The deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

