Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Bonnie Hertel of the Milwaukee-area Simon Premium Outlets joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on how to update your look for college to career.

You can find all of these looks at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets near Kenosha, Wis., located off Exit I-94 at Highway 165 (Exit #347) and Johnson Creek Premium Outlets located on I-94 at Highway 26, Exit 267 between Madison and Milwaukee.