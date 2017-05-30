× Google Trends: People in Wisconsin cannot spell “Wisconsin”

People in Wisconsin cannot spell…Wisconsin!

Google Trends has released the words people in each state have struggled to spell — and perhaps the most shocking revelation came from the Badger State!

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

Wisconsinites apparently have the most trouble spelling the name of their own state. According to Google, “Wisconsin” was the most searched term along with the phrase “how to spell” throughout the state in 2017.



The shortest word Americans had trouble misspelling was the word “gray.”

The longest searched words came from West Virginia and Connecticut: “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”