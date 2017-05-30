Gov. Walker urges lawmakers to get transportation budget done

BELOIT — Governor Walker made a stop in Beloit Tuesday, May 30th to visit the site of the Interstate 39/90 project. Walker called upon lawmakers again to get the state transportation budget done without delays. This call to action is in response to lawmakers proposing to break transportation off from the full state budget, which could delay important projects throughout the state.

“I-39/90 serves thousands of businesses in Dane and Rock counties and is the busiest freight corridor in our state,” Governor Walker said. “We cannot afford to delay crucial transportation projects by not passing a budget that prioritizes their funding – which is what our proposal does. The transportation proposal included in my biennial budget also provides more funding for local governments, keeps borrowing at historic lows, and holds the lines on taxes and fees. It gets the job done.”

The I-30/90 Expansion Project, which began in 2015, extends approximately 45 miles along Interstate 39/90 from the Illinois state line to the US 12-18 interchange near Madison. It is one of the largest highway projects currently underway in south-central Wisconsin and is expected to be completed in 2022.

If the Legislature decided to separate transportation from the overall budget process, major projects such as Interstate 39/90 in Beloit, 10/441 in Neenah, and the Verona Road Project could face major delays. It would also prevent more money from going to local governments to fix their local roads and bridges.