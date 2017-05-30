Greenfield police: Auxiliary officer saves young boy choking during family fest

GREENFIELD — A little boy is thanking Greenfield Police Department Auxiliary Officer Maxx Cziske for helping him during a scary situation.

According to Facebook post, on Friday night, May 26th, Cziske was monitoring guests at Dan Jansen Family Fest and came across a young boy Braeden who was choking on a meatball. He monitored Braeden who stopped breathing at which time he delivered one back blow dislodging the food.

Braeden and his family thanked Cziske by visiting him at the police station on Saturday, and was able to spend some time with Sergeant Borchardt with the department.

“Great job Auxiliary Cziske and we are so happy Braeden is okay!” the department said in the Facebook post. “We love our community, thanks for stopping by and hanging out!”