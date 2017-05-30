× “I’m under investigation:” Former St. Francis teacher’s aide accused of sexually assaulting 2 students

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A former St. Francis School District teacher’s aide has been criminally charged — accused of sexually assaulting two 16-year-old boys.

23-year-old Kimberly Gersonde of Menomonee Falls faces six felony charges:

Child enticement — exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts (four counts)

Sex assault of student by school staff (two counts)

She made her initial appearance in court in this case on May 30th. A preliminary hearing was set for June 30th, and cash bond was set at $20,000.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 25th, police met with a student at Menomonee Falls High School, who indicated he met Gersonde in the fall of 2015 when he was picking up his brothers from Ben Franklin Elementary School. He said Gersonde was involved with a 4K Wrap Around program, and employed by Kids Inc. to provide care for elementary school students after school.

On that day, the victim told police Gersonde gave him a sticky note with her phone number on it, and they then communicated by phone in the fall of 2015 and spring of 2016. He noted they would also spend time driving around in Gersonde’s car — telling police she would sometimes pick him up from a Park and Ride on Good Hope near 45. He said they would kiss, and told police “nothing sexual happened until August of 2016.”

Prosecutors say Gersonde moved into a new apartment in Menomonee Falls, and the victim said he began going over to her house, and he “would occasionally spend the night over there.” He told police they had sex at least twice in August, once in September, and once in October. He indicated in all, they had sex “at least nine times” after Gersonde moved into her apartment. The victim said he was a “willing participant, even though he was 16 at the time,” and Gersonde was 23.

According to the complaint, the victim indicated he “attempted to break up with her but it was difficult and she began to continually pester him and call/text him constantly.” He eventually had to block her number.

A second victim, a student at St. Francis High School, was interviewed on May 18th. He told investigators he had sex with Gersonde at her Menomonee Falls home beginning on or around April 29th.

According to the complaint, this victim and Gersonde met in March during study hall. The victim said Gersonde was employed to watch students during study hall and the lunch hour.

After meeting, the victim told investigators he and Gersonde began to email and communicate via Twitter, and he said Gersonde expressed interest in attending his track and football practices. On or around April 29th, the victim indicated Gersonde attended his football tryout and waited for him in her car. She kissed him, he said, and “promised to send him her address.”

Prosecutors say he went over to her home later that night and spent the night with her, and he said they had sex.

They continued to communicate after that, he said, and on or around May 5th, he and Gersonde had sex again after a track meet at her home in Menomonee Falls. This victim was 16 years old at the time.

The criminal complaint includes incriminating text messages alleged to have been sent by Gersonde and the victim, including this exchange:

Gersonde: “They questioned me and I said ‘I’m done doing this,’ so I’m meeting with my lawyer tonight and I said ‘I quit’ today. I’m under investigation.”

Victim: “Did you delete the stuff?”

Gersonde: “Yes, but I think they can still check what’s been deleted. I know I’m screwed. Maybe jail isn’t the worst thing in the world.”

The complaint notes that Gersonde was employed with the St. Francis School District on March 21st and resigned by email on May 19th.

St. Francis police said back on May 23rd they were investigating possible inappropriate conduct of a former St. Francis School District employee with a St. Francis High School student. They said they turned over the case to the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

A letter sent home to parents about this matter reads as follows:

“Safety of all students, staff and school community members is our highest priority. This can be observed in our District Goal to nurture kinder and more compassionate schools. Allegations of inappropriate conduct and suspected abuse or neglect are taken seriously and immediately investigated and reported to ensure students’ welfare and safety. The District received allegations regarding an inappropriate relationship between a former staff member and student at St. Francis High School. An investigation was initiated on Thursday, May 18, 2017. The District was not able to substantiate the allegations. Before concluding the investigation, additional information was received and the District, as a mandatory reporter, has provided this information to law enforcement who will be handling the investigation from this point forward. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation. There is no evidence or information that any inappropriate conduct occurred on School District premises or at any school-related events. The staff member is no longer employed by the School District. Having to share this news is deeply troubling. The St. Francis School District takes great pride in the trust our community has in us to provide a safe learning environment, and we will work as a school community to strengthen that trust. Further comment regarding this on-going criminal investigation cannot be provided at this time.”

