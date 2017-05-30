Police identify 4 homicide victims killed during a violent weekend in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — It was violent on the streets of Milwaukee late Saturday, May 27th and early Sunday, May 28th. Milwaukee police on Tuesday, May 30th released the names of four homicide victims killed during the gun violence.

The victim in the May 27th homicide near 29th and Vine is identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Bryant. Police said it happened around 1:30 p.m. during an argument with a known male suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital — where he later died.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with this crime. MPD will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for charges.

The victim in the May 27 homicide near 54th and Chambers is identified as 29-year-old William Wilson. A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested in connection with this crime.

MPD will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for charges.

The victim in the May 28 homicide near Teutonia and Hampton has been identified as 24-year-old Teresa Wade.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Wade was shot during an altercation in a gas station parking lot near Teutonia and Hampton. She was found dead near 35th and Hampton.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested in connection with this crime.

MPD will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for charges

The victim in the May 28 homicide near Hopkins Street and Courtland Avenue has been identified as 31-year-old Jeffrey Horton. A 26-year-old man was arrested out-of-state for this crime.

MPD is working to bring him back to Wisconsin and will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for charges.