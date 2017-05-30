× Potbelly turns 40! They’re celebrating with 40% off original subs June 1

MILWAUKEE — Happy Birthday Potbelly Sandwich Shop! To celebrate turning the big 4-0 on June 1st, Potbelly is offering 40 percent off all original sandwiches for one day only!

According to a news release, all you have to do is stop in on Thursday, June 1st from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., mention the birthday offer in shop and you’ll get the 40 percent off deal off original sandwiches.

“Since day one, Potbelly has always been about good food, good music and good neighborhood vibes,” said Aylwin Lewis, Chairman and CEO, Potbelly Sandwich Shop. “There’s no better way to turn 40 than by rewarding our loyal customers and inviting them to celebrate with us. It’s our birthday, but our customers get all the gifts.”

This is just one of the treats Potbelly Sandwich Shop has in store for their birthday celebration. Potbelly is celebration in style with not not one but two limited-time birthday treats.

Beginning Tuesday, May 16, Potbelly will feature a Birthday Shake, a hand-dipped shake that tastes like a birthday cake, blended with Potbelly’s famous mini butter cookies and festive sprinkles. In addition, shops will be featuring a Marshmallow Crispy Bar – a classic combination of marshmallows and rice crispies, topped with birthday frosting and sprinkles.

Potbelly’s says dessert isn’t the only menu item that’s receiving the birthday treatment. Known as a Potbelly staple, the company’s famous Hot Peppers will be dressed in their birthday best as Potbelly fans can purchase commemorative jars of 40th Anniversary Hot Peppers for a limited time.

In addition to good food, good music has always been a passion for Potbelly with live, local musicians showcasing their talents daily.

Potbelly is sharing the music love with its customers this summer through the $40K in 40 Days sweepstakes. Beginning May 22nd, Potbelly, in partnership with Pepsi, will delight customers with a variety of great prizes. Every purchase made via the new Potbelly app is an entry to win.

Weekly winners will be selected to receive an exclusive concert experience of their choice. Additional weekly and daily prizes include cash giveaways, gift cards and free Pepsi products.

The recently launched Potbelly app offers order ahead and pay via phone for customers to jump the line and earn tasty treats by downloading the free app and signing up for Potbelly Perks. For complete rules and to learn how to enter without making a purchase, CLICK HERE for more.

“Potbelly has grown tremendously over the years, one neighborhood shop at a time,” said Paula Malocha, Director of Neighborhood Marketing, Potbelly Sandwich Shop. “We love to make people really happy and are excited to celebrate this milestone with our customers across the country.”

To follow along with the Potbelly 40th birthday celebration this summer in-shop and via the company’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels. For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Shop, please visit www.Potbelly.com.