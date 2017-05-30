× Tamir Rice shooting probe: 1 officer fired, 1 suspended

Cleveland police Officer Timothy Loehmann, who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014, was fired Tuesday after an investigation found that he was guilty of violating rules when he applied to be a cadet, Cleveland Director of Public Safety Michael McGrath said.

The officer who was with Loehmann when Rice was shot, Officer Frank Garmback, will be suspended for 10 days starting Wednesday — and will be required to attend additional tactical training — after being found guilty of rules violations relating to tactics deployed that day, McGrath said.

