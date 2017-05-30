× TMZ: Mary Kay Letourneau and husband/former student, Vili Fualaau, separating

TMZ is reporting Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who served more than seven years in prison for having sex with a student, who she later married, is separating from that student, her husband.

According to TMZ, Letourneau’s husband, Vili Fualaau filed for legal separation this May.

Letourneau was 34 years old in 1996 when she began having sex with her sixth-grade student. They married in 2005, according to TMZ.

When the affair began, Letourneau was married with four children.

Letourneau and Fualaau have two children of their own.