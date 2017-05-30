Whitman Elementary School teacher charged, accused of sexually assaulting student

MILWAUKEE — A long-time Whitman Elementary School teacher has been criminally charged, accused of sexually assaulting a student.

50-year-old Timothy Malloy is facing one count of second degree sexual assault of a child (<16 years of age). He was arrested on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The alleged victim is now 14-years-old. She told investigators the sexual assault began in sixth grade.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim “described a large number of incidents, estimating that [Malloy] touched her inappropriately approximately 50 times when she was between 11 and 13 years old.”

MPS officials said they’re cooperating with the investigation.

The Whitman Elementary School teacher has been placed on unpaid leave, pending a final resolution of this matter. A substitute teacher has taken over his classroom.

If convicted, Malloy could face up to 40 years in prison.