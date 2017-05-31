× 1 dead, 1 injured following single-vehicle crash on Highway H in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Wednesday morning, May 31st.

The single-vehicle accident happened on Highway H near Shoreland Lutheran High School just after midnight.

Official say there were two people in the car. One person died, the other occupant has what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

