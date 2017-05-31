× 16 alleged child sex predators, traffickers arrested during “Operation New Hope”

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Sixteen alleged child sex predators and child sex traffickers were arrested during “Operation New Hope,” a week-long operation focused on child exploitation and online crimes, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel announced Wednesday, May 31st.

According to a news release from Schimel, the arrests were made in the following counties: Brown, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Eau Claire, Marquette, Outagamie, Rock, Shawano, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Winnebago.

Five of those arrested were registered sex offenders, or people who had previously been arrested for internet crimes against children-related crimes.

Charges against those arrested include:

Possession of child pornography

Exposing a child to harmful material

Child enticement

Use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime

Attempted sexual assault of a child

Causing a child to view sexual activity

Trafficking of a child

Thirty-one law enforcement agencies took part in this operation.

According to the release, the investigation of so many cases in one week would not have been possible without Alicia’s Law, legislation authored by Senator Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Representative Joel Kleefisch, R-Oconomowoc and passed by the Wisconsin State Legislature last session.

Alicia’s Law provides additional funding to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) program and created an administrative subpoena process that expedites the procedure for finding the location of suspected internet sex predators.