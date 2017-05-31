× FBI seeks suspect who touched girl inappropriately at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day

ARLINGTON, Virginia — The FBI is looking to identify a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a minor on Memorial Day — during a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

According to the FBI, it happened around 11:00 a.m., while the suspect and the minor female victim stood in a crowd at the cemetery.

FBI officials say the suspect “repeatedly inappropriately touched the victim,” who he did not know.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, standing approximatley 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall — believed to be between 50 and 60 years old. He has short, spikey gray and black hair.

At the time of the alleged crime, he was wearing a blue or gray short-sleeved shirt and dark blue shorts.

If you have any information concerning this individual, please contact the FBI’s Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000, your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

You may also submit a tip on the FBI’s website HERE.