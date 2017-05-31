FREE: Sculptures will be positioned along Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you've been in downtown Milwaukee recently, you may have noticed a series of art installations going up along Wisconsin Avenue. It's part of "Sculpture Milwaukee," and international showcase that kicks off today. Carl got a look at some of the pieces.

Sculpture Milwaukee, an outdoor urban sculpture experience in downtown Milwaukee, will be on view starting June 1st. It’ll feature 22 sculptures by 21 artists including Santiago Calatrava, who designed Milwaukee’s world-renowned art museum extension.

The sculptures will be positioned along Wisconsin Avenue from 6th Street to O’Donnell Park and will be free to the public.