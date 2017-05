× Green Bay Packers sign Wisconsin’s Vince Biegel

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, May 31st that they had signed Vince Biegel, a linebacker who played for the Wisconsin Badgers and grew up in Wisconsin Rapids.

Biegel was the 108th pick overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. That pick by the Packers came in round four.

Earlier this month, Biegel underwent foot surgery. It was reported he may be doubtful for the start of training camp.