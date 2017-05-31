May 31
-
May 15
-
Celebrities tee off, play the course at Erin Hills ahead of U.S. Open
-
U.S. Open Trophy tours SE WI: “You see so much reverence in everyone’s eyes”
-
Sign of summer: Northpoint Custard open for the season on Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach
-
New Bucks arena to host first and second round games of NCAA men’s tourney in 2022
-
-
Federal judge strikes down President Trump’s efforts to cut Milwaukee County’s funding over immigration policy
-
May 29
-
May 17
-
10 U.S. qualifiers: USGA announces 2017 U.S. Open Sectional qualifying sites
-
US Open Trophy to tour Milwaukee County Golf Courses before final stop at Erin Hills
-
-
Snail jelly, sheet masks, activated charcoal: Would you put these on your skin?
-
New tool revealed to alert residents when air pollution is at an unsafe level
-
“Countdown is on:” Crews hard at work prepping Erin Hills Golf Course for 2017 U.S. Open