Medical examiner: 71-year-old man dies following crash in St. Francis

ST. FRANCIS — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tells FOX6 News they responded to a report of a death following a crash near Whitnall and Pennsylvania Avenues in St. Francis.

The crash happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30th.

The medical examiner’s office says the 71-year-old man died from injuries sustained in the crash.