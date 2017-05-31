× Payless announces more closures, bringing total number to around 800

MILWAUKEE — More Payless ShoeSource stores are closing.

The footwear company announced a second set of closings on Wednesday, May 31st, bringing the total number to about 800.

It has nearly 4,500 locations worldwide.

Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, and announced it was closing about 400 locations.

Business analysts say Payless is among the companies affected by online purchasing.

Two private equity groups bought Payless five years ago.

There are five Wisconsin locations on the list of stores set to close: