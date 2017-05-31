× Search for suspects underway after robbery at PyraMax Bank in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — A search for suspects is underway after an armed robbery at the PyraMax Bank near 80th and National.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31st.

West Allis police said Lincoln Intermediate School was locked down for about 15 minutes as a result of this robbery.

Police eventually determined the suspects were no longer in the area. They’re now being sought by police.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.