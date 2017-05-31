LIVE VIDEO: Zoo Int NB-WB system ramp closed due to I-41/894 north crash

Social media rushes to define President Trump’s ‘covfefe’ tweet

Posted 6:17 am, May 31, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while hosting students from North Carolina in the Oval Office of the White House on May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. The students built a rocket they named 'Trump' and are competing in a rocket competition this weekend in Northern Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON  — A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.”

President Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts. President Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Many on Twitter have supplied tongue-in-cheek meanings. One user joked that “covfefe” is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for President Trump.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website. Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.