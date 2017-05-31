What are you looking for in a lash? Beauty blogger will help you find the perfect mascara

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's the one thing many women consider essential in their makeup routines, but getting what you want out of a mascara wand isn't easy. That's why we've enlisted the help of local beauty blogger Pamela Kieck.

1: good for lengthening cover girl framed out or too faced better than sex

When looking for a lengthening mascara you are going to want to look for a wand with the an hourglass shape. This helps get every lash coated from root to tip

2. Good for separation: givenchy

This had the single ball on the and and this helps really target specific lashes and make sure you get a lush full look without the clumping

3. Good for volume: covergirl

For volume you are going to want a thick wand that has the ability to have a thick application all the way thru the lashes to create a fuller looks

4. Good for lash extensions

This mascara is good for people who want to invest in lash extensions. This will not harm them or pull them out and will give them extra life

5. Trendy lashes: YSL

Trying different mascara shades is all the rage right now and this electric blue is fun without being too wild