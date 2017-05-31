× Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds rejection of fracking permit

MADISON — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld a Trempealeau County decision denying a permit to open a new sand mine for use in hydraulic fracking.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against Iowa-based AllEnergy Sand. It had argued that a Trempealeau County environmental and land use committee in 2013 wrongly denied its permit to open the 550-acre sand mine and processing plant.

A state appeals court and circuit court had affirmed the county committee’s action. The Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday with four justices saying the permit was rightfully denied and three dissenting.

County officials denied AllEnergy’s application for a number of reasons, including concerns over the mine’s environmental impact and health risks of nearby residents.

The company wanted to open a 265-acre fracking mine in the town of Arcadia.