× All aboard! Milwaukee’s Downtown Trolley Loop begins 14-stop route

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Downtown Trolley Loop has returned for another season.

The trolley began running for the season on Thursday, June 1st. The updated route connects passengers to 14 downtown attractions. Touted as a “hop ‘n shop, wine ‘n dine” route, the trolley makes more stops along the busy Wisconsin Avenue.

Additionally, the service will have shorter, 15-minute headways and it’ll be open on Sundays.

Popular stops along the trolley loop include the Milwaukee Public Market, Wisconsin Center, Milwaukee Public Museum and Milwaukee Art Museum.

The fare is just $1 per trip!

CLICK HERE to learn more.