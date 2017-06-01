AP sources: President Trump will announce plans to withdraw from Paris climate change accord

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump waits on the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump and Erdogan met in the Oval Office to discuss a range of bilateral issues. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — AP sources: President Donald Trump will announce plans to withdraw from Paris climate change accord.
A news conference is set for 2:00 p.m.
