Bicyclist in critical condition following collision with school bus in Dousman

DOUSMAN — A bicyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a school bus early Thursday morning, June 1st in the Village of Dousman.

The Western Lakes Fire District was dispatched to the area of Main Street and Grove Street shortly before 7 a.m. for a school bus versus bicycle accident with entrapment.

Upon arrival, crews were able to free the bicyclist. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Village of Summit Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

