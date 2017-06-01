× County Board votes to override Co. Exec. Abele on raises, effectively slashing pay of 27 staffers

MILWAUKEE — After a loss in court Thursday morning, June 1st, the Milwaukee County Board voted to override Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, effectively slashing the pay of at least 27 staffers back to levels the board had previously approved.

Abele gave at least $185,000 in raises to 27 county staffers, including four of his five top department heads.

Hector Colon, director of the Department of Health and Human Services got a $54,000 raise.

The County Board said the raises are illegal. Abele tried to challenge that in court, but lost.

In a statement, Abele said he’s worried public employees will feel “threatening and intimidated,” and as a result, the county may not be able to retain talented employees.