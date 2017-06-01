× Hospitals take at least 10 after blast at Didion Milling Plant in Cambria

CAMBRIA — Hospitals in southern Wisconsin are treating at least 10 people who were injured in a deadly explosion at a corn mill.

Authorities said Thursday that an explosion and fire late Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria killed at least one person and injured about a dozen others. The small community is about 45 miles northeast of Madison.

Divine Savior Hospital spokeswoman Haley Gilman says the hospital in nearby Portage received six people injured in the explosion. She says one was transferred to the burn unit at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, one was admitted to the intensive care unit and four were treated and released.

University of Wisconsin Hospital spokeswoman Emily Kumlien says five people were air-lifted to her facility. She says four are in the hospital’s burn center, while the fifth is in the hospital’s trauma and life support center. She declined to release further details.

43.538307 -89.103641