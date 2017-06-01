× Milwaukee judge Dallet enters Wisconsin Supreme Court race

MADISON — Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet is running for state Supreme Court.

She is the second candidate to get into the race for the seat currently held by conservative Justice Michael Gableman.

Dallet announced her candidacy Thursday, June 1st. She joins Madison attorney Tim Burns as the two announced candidates for the April election. Gableman has not said whether he will seek re-election and he did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Dallet was elected as a judge in 2008 after working 11 years as a prosecutor in state and federal court. She says in a statement that she has the “right experience to return independence and balance to what has become an increasingly partisan Supreme Court.”

Gableman is part of a five-justice conservative majority on the seven-member court.