× NBA commissioner would prefer more competition

NBA fan Adam Silver wants to see more competition in the league.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is applauding how Golden State and Cleveland have made it to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year.

At his annual state-of-the-league address at the Finals, Silver spoke on a number of topics before Game 1 of the series— including what’s perceived as a lack of parity. These are the first Finals featuring a threematch, with the Warriors and Cavaliers splitting their first two title matchups in 2015 and 2016.

Silver says that “from a league standpoint, you always want to see great competition.

But mindful of how the Cavaliers and Warriors went a combined 24-1 in the playoffs before colliding in The Finals, Silver says “we should also celebrate excellence.”