Police: Man shot, wounded near 24th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking suspect(s) after a shooting near 24th and Hopkins.

It happened Wednesday, May 31st shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Police said a 29-year-old resident suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and determine a motive for this crime.

