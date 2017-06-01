Probation, 60 days in HOC for Cudahy babysitter acquitted of most serious charges in baby’s death

CUDAHY — 31-year-old Carrie Heller, the Cudahy babysitter found not guilty in the death of a six-month-old child was sentenced Thursday, June 1st for a resisting or obstructing charge.

Heller in May was found not guilty of first degree reckless homicide and failing to be a licensed day care provider, and convicted on the obstructing charge by a jury.

In court on Thursday, June 1st, Heller was sentenced to serve nine months in the House of Correction with credit for 112 days time served. That sentence was stayed, and Heller was instead placed on probation for a year.

As a condition of her probation, Heller was sentenced to serve 60 days in the House of Correction, and she must report to the HOC by June 8th. She’ll be allowed Huber release for child care for her own children and work.

She must also participate in parenting classes. She cannot have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 12, except for her own children. She must perform 40 hours of community service at a non-profit, and pay court costs.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever gone through is to watch my baby sister be accused of something I knew in my heart with 100 percent certainty she could never do,” said Trisha Heller, Carrie Heller’s sister on My 5th, when she was acquitted of the most serious charges in this case.

During closing arguments, prosecutors asked the jury to hold Heller accountable.

“This was violent physical abuse, beyond a shadow of a doubt,” said Deputy District Attorney Matthew Turbenson. “Those who have nothing to fear, have nothing to hide.”

During the investigation, prosecutors say Heller changed her story multiple times about how six-month-old Finley Rae Olson obtained her injuries. She confessed when the baby was showing symptoms of a seizure, she shook the baby, and said she shook her again when she stopped breathing. Heller then frantically called 911 and the child’s mother.

Medical experts on the infant’s case testified in court.

“When EMS arrived, they saw the blue hands and blue feet, but they were able to get a pulse and get some breathing,” said Doctor Lynn Sheets, Children’s Hospital.

The baby died a few days after suffering her injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide from head trauma.

“The government has not presented any evidence in this trial about the conduct that Ms. Heller did,” said the defense.

The defense argued there was not enough proof to show Heller maliciously intended to injure the baby.

“She’s the kind of woman who loves children,” the defense said.

Again, Heller was found guilty of only one charge in this case: obstructing an officer.