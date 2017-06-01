“A lot of tragedy:” Red Cross providing disaster relief in Cambria after fatal blast at mill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIA -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is opening a reception center at the First Presbyterian Church located at 121 W. Florence Street in Cambria following an explosion at Didion Milling late Wednesday, May 31st.

The Red Cross will be providing Disaster Specialist staff on site for people to talk to.

Seventeen employees were working when the blast was reported around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, a small community about 45 miles northeast of Madison.

Two employees who were injured were treated and released. Twelve were taken to hospitals by ambulance, Med Flight and Flight for Life.

One person was killed, officials said, and two remained missing Thursday.

FOX6 spoke with a number of Cambria residents who expressed shock.

"We went to bed around 11:00 p.m. and it sounded like thunder to us," said one Cambria resident. "Shortly after that, sirens were going for probably the next 45 minutes to an hour and the med flights coming in -- and we knew there was a lot of tragedy going on," said a resident.

FOX6 News also spoke with the Cambria-Friesland district administrator, who dropped off sandwiches and water for the people at First Presbyterian Church.

Also, due to the explosion, the Cambria-Friesland School District was not holding classes on Thursday. The Cambria-Friesland School District will be making a determination regarding the location of their graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2nd. An announcement will be made at a later time as to the exact location.

Recovery crews on Thursday worked to search a mountain of debris for two workers who are missing following the explosion. At least one employee is dead.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.