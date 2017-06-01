× Released: Green Bay Packers say goodbye to P Jacob Schum

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have released P Jacob Schum, Ted Thompson, executive vice president, general manager and director of football operations announced Thursday, June 1st.

In addition to releasing Schum, the Packers signed WR Colby Pearson and RB Jamaal Williams, according to a statement from the Packers, which offered the following stats:

DRAFT SIGNING:

Rd Name Pos Ht Wt College HS Hometown 4b Jamaal Williams RB 6-0 213 Brigham Young Fontana, Calif.

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNING:

No Name Pos Ht Wt College HS Hometown 1 Colby Pearson WR 6-0 194 Brigham Young Blackfoot, Idaho

According to the Packers, Pearson, 22, played in 41 career games over four seasons, recording 76 receptions for 864 yards (11.4 avg.) and eight touchdowns. As a senior in 2016, he set career highs in receptions (38), receiving yards (384) and receiving touchdowns (eight).

Schum, played in all 16 games and three postseason contests for the Packers last season after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 30, 2016. During the 2016 regular season, he registered a 43.2-yard gross average and a net average of 39.1 yards on 56 punts with 19 landing inside the 20, the Packers said.