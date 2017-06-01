× Residents in Cambria to gather for prayer vigil after deadly mill explosion; fund established

CAMBRIA — Residents of Cambria will gather Thursday evening, June 1st for a prayer vigil after a deadly explosion at the Didion Milling Plant late Wednesday.

The blast left at least one person dead. Emergency workers were still searching for two employees as of Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the blast remained unknown as of Thursday afternoon, Didion officials said. U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators were on scene.

Meanwhile, residents will gather at 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 121 W. Florence Street as they work to process this tragedy.

Additionally, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has shared information about a fund for the victims:

Old Mill Foundation has set up a fund specifically for this purpose at the National Exchange Bank of Cambria.

Anyone interested in making a donation to help please send your checks to:

Old Mill Foundation Didion Benefit Fund

National Exchange Bank

118 West Edgewater Street

P.O. Box 338

Cambria, Wisconsin 53923

These funds will go directly to assisting those affected.

Seventeen employees were working in the plant when the blast was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday, village officials said in a news release Thursday. Earlier, authorities had said there were 16. Nearly two dozen fire departments and four police departments responded.

Cambria Village President Glen Williams said the fire was contained by early Thursday and there were no evacuations in the area. Schools in the Cambria-Friesland district closed Thursday because of the incident.

Recovery crews were still searching a mountain of debris Thursday for the two missing workers.

Two other plant employees were treated and released. Twelve more were taken to area hospitals via ambulance and helicopter.

