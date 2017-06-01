× Waukesha County Jail inmate found unresponsive dies; investigation ongoing

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 78-year-old Waukesha County Jail inmate was found unresponsive Wednesday May 31st, and later died.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, staff responded to a medical emergency in the jail around 9:30 p.m., where the elderly inmate was found unresponsive.

The 78-year-old man was taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Thursday, June 1st.

The investigation continues.

