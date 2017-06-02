90-year-old woman fatally attacked by pit bull

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA -- Family and neighbors are mourning the death of a 90-year-old woman fatally mauled by a pit bull. The dog had just been adopted by the woman's daughter.

According to WAVY, police say they were called to a home Wednesday evening, May 31st. Medics rushed the woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

"She's outside all the time with her elderly dog. We bring her tomatoes. It's just really sad," said Sondra Smith, neighbor.

According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the dog couldn't be stopped during five-minute rage. Linda says she was in the backyard with her dog, Blue, when her mom screadm for help after falling in the bedroom.

As Linda came inside, she says the dog rushed ahead and straddled her mom's back on the floor, biting her neck and shoulders and later her legs and stomach. Linda says she tried hitting the dog with a hammer, but he didn't stop.

Hours earlier, an adoption service dropped the dog off at the home after Linda purchased it on Craigslist for $20.

Linda says her mom underwent surgery, including an arm amputation, but died early Thursday morning, June 1st.

"I feel for her. I feel for her family. My heart goes out to them. We are praying for them, hoping they can overcome something like this," said Lydia Walther, neighbor.

The dog is currently in quarantine and may be put down.