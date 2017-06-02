Backlash against Kathy Griffin grows after comedian posed with likeness of Pres. Trump’s severed head

Backlash against Kathy Griffin continues to grow with at least four venues announcing that they had canceled her performances after the comedian posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania have canceled shows. The Community Arts Theater in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, posted on its website that the show had been dropped “due to the recent controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin and the concern for the safety and security of our patrons and staff.”

Earlier this week, CNN said Griffin would no longer co-host its live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square and another show was canceled at a New Mexico casino. An endorsement deal with Squatty Potty also ended.

Griffin, 56, apologized within hours of the images appearing online Tuesday, but they were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Trump later tweeted that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for posting the images.