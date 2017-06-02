Bagpipes and the taste of Haggis: Milwaukee Scottish Fest takes you on a trip to the Highlands

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee is the city of festivals, and a summer's worth of ethnic celebrations starts Saturday, June 3rd. Milwaukee Scottish Fest takes you on a trip to the Highlands. Carl has a preview.

About Scottish Fest the Milwaukee Highland Games (website)

Scottish Fest is a charity dedicated to sharing annual fest proceeds with our local community charities. When you come to the games you are also helping the community.

In 2015 Scottish Fest donations included: 300 pounds of food stuff for Tosa Food Pantry, Scout troop 868 and 47, Fisher House for new construction, Grant to local dance groups to further Scottish culture, Cash grant to Wauwatosa Food pantry.