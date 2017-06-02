Air quality ALERT for lakeshore counties until 11pm

Diondray Willis sentenced to 10 years in prison in shooting death of Michael Schoos

Posted 6:00 pm, June 2, 2017

Diondray Willis

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Diondray Willis on Friday, June 2nd to ten years in prison plus another seven-and-a-half years of extended supervision.

Willis was one of five people charged in connection with the shooting death of 54-year-old Michael Schoos in October 2015.

Willis was originally charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime. He agreed in June 2016 to plead guilty to a “30 year felony murder” (an unclassified felony) — and the endangering safety charge was dismissed.

The others charged in this case:

  • 23-year-old Shaquille Walker
  • 29-year-old Ian LeFlore
  • 23-year-old Lakisha Love-Schoos
  • 23-year-old Oshay Randolph
