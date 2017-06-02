Diondray Willis sentenced to 10 years in prison in shooting death of Michael Schoos

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Diondray Willis on Friday, June 2nd to ten years in prison plus another seven-and-a-half years of extended supervision.

Willis was one of five people charged in connection with the shooting death of 54-year-old Michael Schoos in October 2015.

Willis was originally charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime. He agreed in June 2016 to plead guilty to a “30 year felony murder” (an unclassified felony) — and the endangering safety charge was dismissed.

The others charged in this case:

23-year-old Shaquille Walker

29-year-old Ian LeFlore

23-year-old Lakisha Love-Schoos

23-year-old Oshay Randolph