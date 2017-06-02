× Early morning fire damages home, garage and vehicles in Town of Merton

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Firefighters early Friday morning, June 2nd responded to the scene of a residential structure fire on County Highway E in the Town of Merton. The call came in around 5:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, additional assistance was requested from the Village of Sussex, Town of Lisbon, and Hartland Fire Departments.

The fire was reported to the Waukesha County Communications Center by the homeowner. Two adults safely evacuated the residence and required no medical treatment.

Officials say the fire caused substantial property damage to the residence, attached garage, and vehicles parked in the attached garage.

Merton Fire Department Command requested fire investigation from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

The initial cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the incident remains under investigation.