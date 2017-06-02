Food Town Mini Mart shut down for allegedly selling synthetic drugs

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other city officials announced on Friday, June 2nd that they have obtained a court order to close down the Food Town Mini Mart on Hopkins Street. This, pending a court trial on its anti-drug house lawsuit filed last Friday.

Officials say the lawsuit is the culmination of a months-long investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Milwaukee Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Agents successfully purchased K2 (also known as spice and synthetic marijuana) during a number of undercover buys.

