Get outside! Wisconsin State Parks offering free admission June 3-4

Posted 6:19 pm, June 2, 2017, by

This picture was taken on a hike at Devils Lake on October 10th, 2013.

MILWAUKEE — It’s the perfect weekend to get outside and explore the great outdoors! This weekend, June 2-4, folks can visit all the Wisconsin State Parks for FREE!

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website, the following activities are free for Wisconsin residents and visitors alike:

  • Free entry to state parks
  • Free fishing
  • Free DNR trails
  • Free ATV/UTV riding on public trails open

To plan your weekend, CLICK HERE to see all the free offers that will be around for one weekend only.