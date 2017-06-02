× Get outside! Wisconsin State Parks offering free admission June 3-4

MILWAUKEE — It’s the perfect weekend to get outside and explore the great outdoors! This weekend, June 2-4, folks can visit all the Wisconsin State Parks for FREE!

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website, the following activities are free for Wisconsin residents and visitors alike:

Free entry to state parks

Free fishing

Free DNR trails

Free ATV/UTV riding on public trails open

To plan your weekend, CLICK HERE to see all the free offers that will be around for one weekend only.