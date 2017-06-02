“He is loved:” Community rallies around boy critically injured in bicycle vs. school bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUSMAN -- As a 12-year-old boy fights for his life, a community is rallying around him and his family. The boy was hit by a school bus while riding his bike Thursday, June 1st. Dozens gathered for a vigil in downtown Dousman Friday, June 2nd.

People crowded into the shelter at Cory Park to offer their prayers and support for 12-year-old Camdin Hellmich and his family.

"I want to thank everybody for everything. I mean, this is just spectacular. Inside, I'm hurting but it makes you feel good, makes mom and dad feel good to know he is loved this much," said Joyce Wildman, victim's grandmother.

Huge turnout in Dousman where there's a vigil for 12-year-old Camdin Hellmich. He's in critical condition after being hit by a school bus. pic.twitter.com/pJGRMlSRRH — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) June 3, 2017

Joyce Wildman says her grandson is in for a long fight. Friday, the sixth-grader remains in critical condition.

"They do have him sedated so that he's not moving but he's responding to things and we talk to him all the time. Mom and dad are there 24/7," said Wildman.

The love and support comes from far beyond Camdin's bedside. Dozens of classmates and friends signed a "get well" card, others attached photos to a board.

Eighth-grader Ana Botello says Camdin is her best friend, adding he's been on many minds since Thursday.

"Everyone talks about it. Everyone found out who it was and it's just sad. It's really sad because everyone knows him and he's a very happy and soulful person," said Botello.

Wildman says what drives family through this fight is knowing her grandson, a dedicated cart racer, has already shown plenty of grit.

"Grandma keeps telling him and mom that he's going for another checkered flag and he's gonna get it again," said Wildman.

A number of area businesses have offered to help, some even offering to stay open later than usual and donate the proceeds to the Hellmich family.

A GoFundMe page has also been established for Camdin.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.