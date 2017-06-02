It’s National Doughnut Day: Celebrate with a delicious, heart-healthy doughnut recipe

BEAVER DAM -- Just in time for National Doughnut Day -- Julie Andrews from Beaver Dam joins FOX6 WakeUp with a delicious, heart-healthy doughnut recipe.
Doughnut Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups oat flour (sifted) OR 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat pastry flour (sifted)
- 3 Tbsp unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 medium ripe avocado, mashed (about 1/2 cup)
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 cup sugar substitute
- 1 cup fat-free milk or unsweetened almond or soy milk
- 2 Tbsp canola oil OR 2 Tbsp corn oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- cooking spray
Glaze Ingredients
- 1/3 cup pure dark cacao (chopped)
- 1/2 medium ripe avocado, mashed (about 1/4 cup)
- 2 tablespoons fat-free milk or unsweetened almond or soy milk
Topping Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp pistachio nuts (chopped, unsalted) OR 2 Tbsp almonds (slivered)
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
2. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
3. In a separate large mixing bowl, using an electric mixer, beat together 1/2 cup avocado and the egg until smooth. Add the sugar substitute. Beat until the mixture is smooth and fluffy.
4. Whisk in 1 cup milk, the oil, and vanilla until incorporated.
5. Pour the avocado mixture into the flour mixture. Beat on low speed for 1 minute. Increase the speed to medium and beat until the ingredients are well combined. Use a spatula to stir in any of the dry mixture that remains on the sides or bottom of the bowl.
6. Lightly spray a 12-cavity doughnut pan with cooking spray. Pour the batter into the wells, filling each three-fourths full (about 1/4 cup in each). Don`t cover the center hole.
7. Bake for 13 to 16 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven. Let cool slightly.
8. Place a large wire rack on a large baking sheet. Turn out the doughnuts onto the rack.
9. In a small bowl, microwave the cacao on 100 percent power (high) for 30 seconds. Remove from the microwave. Stir until fully melted.
10. Using an electric mixer, beat the remaining 1/4 cup avocado into the cacao until very smooth. Beat in the remaining 2 tablespoons milk.
11. Spread 1 tablespoon of glaze over the top of each doughnut. Sprinkle with the pistachios.