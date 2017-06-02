It’s National Doughnut Day: Celebrate with a delicious, heart-healthy doughnut recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER DAM -- Just in time for National Doughnut Day -- Julie Andrews from Beaver Dam joins FOX6 WakeUp with a delicious, heart-healthy doughnut recipe.

Doughnut Ingredients

1 1/2 cups oat flour (sifted) OR 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat pastry flour (sifted)

3 Tbsp unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 medium ripe avocado, mashed (about 1/2 cup)

1 large egg

1/2 cup sugar substitute

1 cup fat-free milk or unsweetened almond or soy milk

2 Tbsp canola oil OR 2 Tbsp corn oil

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

cooking spray

Glaze Ingredients

1/3 cup pure dark cacao (chopped)

1/2 medium ripe avocado, mashed (about 1/4 cup)

2 tablespoons fat-free milk or unsweetened almond or soy milk

Topping Ingredients

2 Tbsp pistachio nuts (chopped, unsalted) OR 2 Tbsp almonds (slivered)

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

3. In a separate large mixing bowl, using an electric mixer, beat together 1/2 cup avocado and the egg until smooth. Add the sugar substitute. Beat until the mixture is smooth and fluffy.

4. Whisk in 1 cup milk, the oil, and vanilla until incorporated.

5. Pour the avocado mixture into the flour mixture. Beat on low speed for 1 minute. Increase the speed to medium and beat until the ingredients are well combined. Use a spatula to stir in any of the dry mixture that remains on the sides or bottom of the bowl.

6. Lightly spray a 12-cavity doughnut pan with cooking spray. Pour the batter into the wells, filling each three-fourths full (about 1/4 cup in each). Don`t cover the center hole.

7. Bake for 13 to 16 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven. Let cool slightly.

8. Place a large wire rack on a large baking sheet. Turn out the doughnuts onto the rack.

9. In a small bowl, microwave the cacao on 100 percent power (high) for 30 seconds. Remove from the microwave. Stir until fully melted.

10. Using an electric mixer, beat the remaining 1/4 cup avocado into the cacao until very smooth. Beat in the remaining 2 tablespoons milk.

11. Spread 1 tablespoon of glaze over the top of each doughnut. Sprinkle with the pistachios.