× Latest: Sarah Zakzesky pleads guilty in fatal beating of Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro

MILWAUKEE — A plea in the case against Sarah Zakzesky, one of three people criminally charged in connection with the fatal beating of Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro.

The accusations in this case are that Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro was brutally beaten, and video was recorded and posted to his own Snapchat account.

The beating happened after Mendoza-Chaparro allegedly attempted to steal a bong, a pipe and other items from a home near 6th and Rogers. He was struck in the face and then kicked multiple times for a period of 10-15 minutes on December 19, 2016. He was also allegedly urinated on, and forced to eat from a kitty litter box. He was then dumped in an alley — left for dead.

Zakzesky faced one count of first degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. She originally pleaded not guilty to the charge in March.

But on Friday, June 2nd, Zakzesky changed that plea — instead pleading guilty. The court accepted her plea — and scheduled a sentencing date of July 28th.

Four people total were arrested in this case. Three have been charged. Devin Katzfey faces one count of first degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. Devin Katzfey’s brother, 19-year-old Branden Katzfey faces one count of first degree reckless homicide as party to a crime.