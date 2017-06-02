× Milwaukee police: 3 people shot in 2 separate incidents on Friday

MILWAUKEE — Three people are recovering after being shot in two separate incidents in Milwaukee on Friday, June 2nd.

Milwaukee police say the first incident happened just after noon in the neighborhood near 58th and Green Tree. A 26-year old man was shot while allegedly attempting a residential burglary. Officials say he suffered a serious injury and was taken to a hospital.

The person who shot the suspect remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Argument leads to shots fired

Meanwhile, two people were shot and wounded after an argument in the neighborhood near 35th and Center.

The shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. Officials say the victims are a 38-year-old man and a 44-year-old man. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. The 38-year-old suffered a non-life threatening injury and the 44-year-old suffered a serious injury.

MPD is seeking suspects.

