Officials ID inmate who died after medical emergency at Waukesha County Jail

WAUKESHA — A 78-year-old man who died in the hospital from a medical emergency that occurred while he was an inmate at the Waukesha County Jail has been identified as Hubert Smith of Brookfield.

Smith was found at the jail around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, May 31st. He was unresponsive and lifesaving measures were taken before he was transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital and admitted. Smith passed away on Thursday.

Smith was awaiting trial on a first degree intentional homicide.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Waukesha Police Department.

