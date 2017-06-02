× Oshkosh Correctional Institution on lockdown due to contraband concerns

OSHKOSH — The Oshkosh Correctional Institution is currently on lockdown Friday afternoon, June 2nd. According to the Department of Corrections, the lockdown is due to concerns about contraband entering the facility.

According to the DOC, visitors are always encouraged to call the institution or visit the Oshkosh Correction Institution’s website on the DOC’s website before visiting to check visitation status.

